Metro Removals
Moving companies in Kettering
Reviews (16)
    • Metro Removals is a well established, family run business offering a range of expert removals services and storage solutions throughout Kettering, Market Harborough and Thrapston. Established in 1982, we have years of experience in our industry, allowing us to provide reliable services at competitive prices to all of our customers.

    Services
    • storage services
    • Removal Companies
    • home removals
    • office removals
    • removal companies
    Service areas
    Kettering, Market Harborough, and Thrapston
    Address
    Orion Way
    NN15 6NL Kettering
    United Kingdom
    +44-1536688149 www.metroremovals.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sean Maxwell
    Metro removals were excellent. We had lots of delays with our exchange ( which apparently is quite normal!). Lee was very reassuring that he would fit us in as soon as we had a date, which he did. We used the packing service which was well worth it. The packers were unobtrusive, quick and excellent, as were the team who moved our belongings into our new house. We paid for the delay insurance, we did not get our keys until 4.30pm ( which would have cost us more had we not taken it)! To be highly recommended
    3 months ago
    Deborah Wallis
    The company were really patient with the many delays to our moving date. On the day the guys worked so hard to make everything go smoothly. It was a long distance move so they had to sleep in their lorry and unload the next day but their only concern was to make sure we were comfortable. Can't fault them.
    6 months ago
    aca01gh
    Brilliant company. Service was impeccable. The team who did our house were brilliant. I would not consider using any other company when moving house.
    6 months ago
    Show all 16 reviews
