Metro Removals is a well established, family run business offering a range of expert removals services and storage solutions throughout Kettering, Market Harborough and Thrapston. Established in 1982, we have years of experience in our industry, allowing us to provide reliable services at competitive prices to all of our customers.
- Services
- storage services
- Removal Companies
- home removals
- office removals
- removal companies
- Service areas
- Kettering, Market Harborough, and Thrapston
- Address
-
Orion Way
NN15 6NL Kettering
United Kingdom
+44-1536688149 www.metroremovals.co.uk