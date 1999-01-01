Cornwall Architects The Bazeley Partnership provide a full range of architectural services to homeowners and businesses in Cornwall, Devon and across the south west. We are a RIBA Chartered Architects Practice and a limited company. For more than 100 years, our Architects in Cornwall have been designing buildings and public spaces developing an assured understanding of the region, the local planning authorities and the communities who live here. We have experience of working within areas of outstanding natural beauty along the Cornish coastline and in developments in the rural villages and more urban centres.
- Service areas
- Cornwall
- Devon
- South West of England
- United Kingdom
- Company awards
- Winner of a 2015 Cornish Buildings Group Award. Maer Barn, Bude, Cornwall
- Finalist of the 2013 LABC South West Building Excellence Awards: Best Individual Dwelling, Grey Roofs, Crackington Haven, Cornwall
- Winner of the 2010 LABC South West Building Excellence Awards: Best Individual Dwelling. The Sea House, Lusty Glaze, Newquay, Cornwall
- Finalist of the 2010 LABC South West Building Excellence Awards: Best Education Development. St Mewan School, St Austell, Cornwall
- Civic Trust Awards 2009: Shortlisted. Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station
- Forum for the Built Environment 2009: Shortlisted. Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station
- Civic Trust Awards 2003: Commended. RNLI Lifeboat Station, Bude.
- Cornish Buildings Group Annual Awards 2002: Special Commendation RNLI Lifeboat Station, Bude
- Concrete Society Award 2000/2001 (Jonathan Ball Practice & Metters and Welby): The Bude Light, Bude.
- Caradon Design Award 1999 – Stuart House Restoration, Liskeard
- Cornish Buildings Group Annual Awards 1999 (Jonathan Ball Practice): the conversion and restoration of Penkenna Barn, Crackington Haven.
- CPRE/RIBA – 1998 Rebuilding of St. Michael’s Church, Newquay
- Address
-
Unit 10, Efford Farm Business Park, Vicarage Road
EX238LT Bude
United Kingdom
+44-1288355557 www.bazeley-architects.co.uk