Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
maxwell audio visual Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in Kensington
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Maxwell Audio Visual are leading providers of high-end Audio Visual
    products and systems. Based in London, we specialise in bespoke design and installation of Residential, Commercial and Marine systems, including Multi-room Audio, Home Cinema, Lighting, Automation, Security, IT, Video Conferencing, Telephone systems, Door entry systems, Digital Signage, Smart Boards and Projection systems

    Service areas
    central london, Surrey & London, and Kensington
    Address
    Office 4, 219 Kensington High Street
    W8 6BD Kensington
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033846968 www.maxwellav.com
      Add SEO element