Shiraz Shic Interiors
    Shiraz Shic was formed from a passion for Oriental arts and antiques. The owners have travelled around the world and sourced exceptional and distinctive pieces. Our special collection of furniture brings a fresh global view to the world of interior design.
    We at Shiraz Shic, believe that in order to create a unique and beautiful home design, you need to integrate unique items from around the world. We offer an amazing array of products carefully hand selected by the owners of Shiraz Shic to help you create your own home interior vision. Many exclusive and luxury items you won't find anywhere else!

    Services
    • sourcing
    • supply hotels and architects
    • supply property developers
    • supply interior designers
    • wholesale
    Service areas
    • UK & Global
    • Architecture & Interior design
    • Interior Accessories
    • Rotherham
    Company awards
    Official Suppliers to Peter Andre's 60 Minute Make Over for ITV plc
    Address
    36 High Street
    S60 1PP Rotherham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1709711894 www.shirazshic.com

    Reviews

    Shiraz Shic
    Unbeatable prices on luxury high quality furniture and accessories. Won't be beaten on quality, price or service.
    over 7 years ago
    Laura Scott
    Shiraz Chic are an absolute pleasure to do business with. They are very friendly, helpful and professional. I will certainly recommend them to all my friends and family and I wouldn't hesitate to use them again. Thanks guys!
    almost 8 years ago
