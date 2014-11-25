Your browser is out-of-date.

green zone design ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Midhurst
    • Living wall with mirrors, green zone design ltd green zone design ltd Modern garden
    Living wall with mirrors
    Notting Hill Living Wall, green zone design ltd green zone design ltd Modern garden
    Notting Hill Living Wall
    Tiny Courtyard, green zone design ltd green zone design ltd
    Tiny Courtyard

    We create great garden and landscape designs. We are focused on delivering innovative design and excellence at all stages of the design process. Whether you need large corporate landscapes or small intimate spaces we offer our clients a unique and personal journey.

    We have over 30 years experience and the team always ensures that professional standards and no nonsense project management are at the forefront of what we do. We endeavour to be sustainable and embed ethical practices and sourcing of materials, where practical and economically viable.

    We run courses to teach others what we know. We write books and some pretty useful articles in several trade journals and monthly magazines.

    Above all we enjoy our work and this shows in our designs and service to our clients.

    Services
    Full landscape and garden design or just advice on a water feature or planting area. Planning submissions and planting schemes for planning consent from commercial; schemes through to code 5 & 6.
    Service areas
    • West Sussex
    • Hampshire
    • Surrey
    • Oxfordshire
    • dorset
    • Kent
    • Buckinghamshire
    • London
    • East Sussex
    • Wiltshire
    • Berkshire
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Midhurst
    Company awards
    • Member of the Society of Garden Designers,
    • Member of the Charted Institute of Horticulture
    • RHS medals: 
    • Chelsea (silver gilt x3/ Most Innovative garden)
    • Hampton Court (silver gilt)
    • Tatton Park (gold x2, silver gilt x3, Best in Show)
    Address
    5 St Richards
    GU29 9ES Midhurst
    United Kingdom
    +44-1730601967 www.greenzonedesign.co.uk
