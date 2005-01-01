Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Bespoke Chair Company
Furniture & Accessories in Haslemere
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bespoke bar stools, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company KitchenTables & chairs
    Bespoke bar stools, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company KitchenTables & chairs
    Bespoke bar stools
    Bottle Bubble Trim, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Bottle Bubble Trim, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Bottle Bubble Trim, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company HouseholdTextiles
    +6
    Bottle Bubble Trim
    Bespoke Stools, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
    Bespoke Stools, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
    Bespoke Stools, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
    +6
    Bespoke Stools
    Bespoke Chaise Longues, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Bespoke Chaise Longues, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    Bespoke Chaise Longues, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company BedroomSofas & chaise longue
    +1
    Bespoke Chaise Longues
    Bespoke Chairs, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company Living roomStools & chairs
    Bespoke Chairs, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company Living roomStools & chairs
    Bespoke Chairs, The Bespoke Chair Company The Bespoke Chair Company Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +7
    Bespoke Chairs

    The Bespoke Chair Company is a Surrey/Hampshire based business set up in 2012 by Patricia Alban who, along with highly skilled British based frame-makers,  creates bespoke upholstered pieces for the discerning client. The emphasis is on quality natural materials and skilled techniques.

    Patricia's career spans over twelve years. She trained at an advanced level at the London Guildhall University (previously the  London College of Furniture) under master Upholsterers  Alan Kirk (formerly upholsterer at the Oad Street Craft Centre, Kent), Malcolm Hopkins (author ofUpholstery: the Complete Guide) and Alex Law (author ofQuick and Easy Upholstery:15 projects) . She has won national upholstery awards including the prestigious President's Award for best piece overall in all craft categories  presented by The Worshipful Company of Upholders and The Association of Master Upholsterers in 2005.

    Her career is diverse, including a spell at Bruce Upholsteryof SW London, whose clients include Knoll, Liberty andChelsea Harbour.  In 2006, she set up Alban Upholstery; the business enjoyed bespoke upholstery commissions along with varied re-upholstery projects from Victorian iron-back Crinoline chairs to iconic modernist pieces such as Ernest Race Heron Chairs.

    As well as undertaking commissions for private clients, The Bespoke Chair Company works  for interior designers and designs for a large Hamsphire retailer.  The Bespoke Chair Company is a full member of the Association of Master Upholsterers.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    Haslemere
    Company awards
    • Guild of Upholders Award 2005
    • , Association of Master Upholsterers' President's Award 2005
    Address
    GU27 1AA Haslemere
    United Kingdom
    +44-1428604675 www.thebespokechaircompany.co.uk
      Add SEO element