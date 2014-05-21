Hamptondecor for over 15 years has earned the trust of our clients by

delivering high quality work at an unbeatable price. Whether it’s commercial or residential property, it’s an individual’s most valuable asset so when it comes to painting and decorating, it is important that the work undertaken is of the highest standard, using the best materials and master craftsmen available. Our company puts quality and customer service first. We are highly trained, experienced and dedicated to making sure that you, The Customer, are completely satisfied with your home or commercial project.