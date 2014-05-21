Hamptondecor for over 15 years has earned the trust of our clients by
delivering high quality work at an unbeatable price. Whether it’s commercial or residential property, it’s an individual’s most valuable asset so when it comes to painting and decorating, it is important that the work undertaken is of the highest standard, using the best materials and master craftsmen available. Our company puts quality and customer service first. We are highly trained, experienced and dedicated to making sure that you, The Customer, are completely satisfied with your home or commercial project.
- Service areas
- London, Surrey, and Berkshire
- Company awards
- NVQ2, CSCS
- Address
-
74a Station Road
TW12 2AX London
United Kingdom
+44-7725817753 hamptondecor.co.uk
I have been painting and decorating for 15 years and thoroughly enjoy every aspect of home improvement. My work is very high standard and I work in a clean and efficient manner with great attention to detail. I pride myself on my many returning customers who know me to be loyal, trustworthy and confidential. I will liaise with you at every stage of the job, avoiding misunderstandings or hidden extras.