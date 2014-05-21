Your browser is out-of-date.

Hamptondecor
Painters in London
Reviews (6)
Services

  • Painting and Decorating
  • Wallpapering

Projects

    • Painting in Twickenham, Hamptondecor Hamptondecor Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White
    Painting in Twickenham

    Hamptondecor for over 15 years has earned the trust of our clients by
    delivering high quality work at an unbeatable price. Whether it’s commercial or residential property, it’s an individual’s most valuable asset so when it comes to painting and decorating, it is important that the work undertaken is of the highest standard, using the best materials and master craftsmen available. Our company puts quality and customer service first. We are highly trained, experienced and dedicated to making sure that you, The Customer, are completely satisfied with your home or commercial project.

    Service areas
    London, Surrey, and Berkshire
    Company awards
    NVQ2, CSCS
    Address
    74a Station Road
    TW12 2AX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7725817753 hamptondecor.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

     I have been painting and decorating for 15 years and thoroughly enjoy every aspect of home improvement. My work is very high standard and I work in a clean and efficient manner with great attention to detail. I pride myself on my many returning customers who know me to be loyal, trustworthy and confidential. I will liaise with you at every stage of the job, avoiding misunderstandings or hidden extras. 

    Reviews

    isabelabisst
    TThe job is done quickly. Excellent job, turned up on time. Will be looking for Mac again soon. Wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone:)
    about 5 years ago
    Mark Bolan
    Great team, really flexible, hard working and i am delighted with the work they did.
    over 4 years ago
    Fiona Longman
    We are extremely happy with the decorating work Mac did for us. He completely redecorated; - Living room - New loft conversion - Hall, stairs and landing When we agreed to get the work done, Mac arrived each day on time without fail. He paid great attention to detail in prepping the areas and ensured there was no risk to furniture etc. The quality of the work is exceptional and we would definitely recommend him. He did the work within his agreed schedule and on budget. The key things for us in hiring a decorator was; a fair price for the work, someone you can trust in your house, someone who will do a good job and someone who will turn up when they say they will. Hamptondecor painter ticks all of these boxes and we would not hesitate in recommending him to family and friends. We are also planning to hire him again to do the upstairs rooms.
    almost 5 years ago
