Dennis Hellyar Architects
Architects in Romilly Park Road
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Dogo Street, Pontcanna, Dennis Hellyar Architects Dennis Hellyar Architects Eclectic style houses
    Dogo Street, Pontcanna, Dennis Hellyar Architects Dennis Hellyar Architects Eclectic style living room
    Dogo Street, Pontcanna
    The Sheiling, Llancarfan, Wales, UK, Dennis Hellyar Architects Dennis Hellyar Architects Modern houses
    The Sheiling, Llancarfan, Wales, UK, Dennis Hellyar Architects Dennis Hellyar Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    The Sheiling, Llancarfan, Wales, UK

    Dennis Hellyar Architects provides Architectural Services in the Cardiff, Vale and South Wales region. DHA was established to address primarily two key needs: • Clients with a desire for high quality and an eye for good design, needing a creative, professional and experienced architect for projects of any size or nature. • Commercial clients seeking a smart, personalised and bespoke design service, delivering high quality, contemporary and ecologically green and sustainable design, with care and sensitivity for the character of the local architecture and surrounding environment. With the unique selling point of Dennis, working close to all projects in the office, given his broad and successful experience from larger practices, DHA has the knowledge, skills, tools, energy and enthusiasm to provide a lean and efficient alternative for clients. Dennis Hellyar Architects is an RIBA Chartered Practice and the trading name for Dennis Hellyar Architects Limited.

    Services
    architectural design, Interiors, and landscape design
    Service areas
    • Architecture & Interior design
    • sustainable green architecture
    • Architecture
    • individual housing
    • ecological architecture
    Company awards
    • Lead Architect for Hereford ButterMarket RIBA Competition
    • Lead Architect for Loudoun Square, RICS Regional Award Winner in Regeneration Category
    • Lead Architect for Loudoun Square Health Centre—Welsh Bream Award Winner (Health)
    • Project Architect for Pembrokeshire College Construction Centre—Welsh Breeam Award Winner (Education)
    Address
    Pinecroft
    CF62 6RN Romilly Park Road
    United Kingdom
    +44-1446730388 www.dennishellyar-architects.com
    Dennis Hellyar Architects

    Reviews

    Alexandra Lazarou
    over 2 years ago
    Chris Clements
    about 4 years ago
