Dennis Hellyar Architects provides Architectural Services in the Cardiff, Vale and South Wales region. DHA was established to address primarily two key needs: • Clients with a desire for high quality and an eye for good design, needing a creative, professional and experienced architect for projects of any size or nature. • Commercial clients seeking a smart, personalised and bespoke design service, delivering high quality, contemporary and ecologically green and sustainable design, with care and sensitivity for the character of the local architecture and surrounding environment. With the unique selling point of Dennis, working close to all projects in the office, given his broad and successful experience from larger practices, DHA has the knowledge, skills, tools, energy and enthusiasm to provide a lean and efficient alternative for clients. Dennis Hellyar Architects is an RIBA Chartered Practice and the trading name for Dennis Hellyar Architects Limited.