Anna Wright
Artists & Artisans in London
    Birds, Anna Wright
    Birds

    Anna is an artist and illustrator.  Her rural upbringing, in Dumfriesshire, southwest Scotland, introduced her to flora and fauna, which alongside her love of interiors, fabrics and wallpaper have shaped her work.

    Since exploring these influences at Edinburgh College of Art, Anna has grown her trademark style of colour and humour, from her studios in London and Edinburgh.  

    She is building her range of collectible prints, cards, mugs, fabrics and cushions with more to come.

    Her work has been featured in House and Garden, Country Life and Artists & IIlustrators.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Clements Yard
    se17 3lj London
    United Kingdom
    www.annawright.co.uk
