Anna is an artist and illustrator. Her rural upbringing, in Dumfriesshire, southwest Scotland, introduced her to flora and fauna, which alongside her love of interiors, fabrics and wallpaper have shaped her work.

Since exploring these influences at Edinburgh College of Art, Anna has grown her trademark style of colour and humour, from her studios in London and Edinburgh.

She is building her range of collectible prints, cards, mugs, fabrics and cushions with more to come.

Her work has been featured in House and Garden, Country Life and Artists & IIlustrators.