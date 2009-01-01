Your browser is out-of-date.

RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
Architects in Westminister, London
    • Full House Renovation, adding a Basement project in Central London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect
    Full House Renovation, adding a Basement project in Central London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style bedroom Grey
    Full House Renovation, adding a Basement project in Central London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style bathroom Marble White
    +6
    Full House Renovation, adding a Basement project in Central London
    RBD Architecture & Interiors, Kensington & Chelsea project, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style living room
    RBD Architecture & Interiors, Kensington & Chelsea project, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
    RBD Architecture & Interiors, Kensington & Chelsea project, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style kitchen
    +8
    RBD Architecture & Interiors, Kensington & Chelsea project
    Berkshire, New Build House, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style garden
    Berkshire, New Build House, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Berkshire, New Build House, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style kitchen
    +2
    Berkshire, New Build House
    Mews House, Pont Street Mews, Knightsbridge, London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Modern houses
    Mews House, Pont Street Mews, Knightsbridge, London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mews House, Pont Street Mews, Knightsbridge, London, RBD Architecture & Interiors RBD Architecture & Interiors Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    +18
    Mews House, Pont Street Mews, Knightsbridge, London

    RBD Architecture & Interiors (originally known as Realisation by Design) was founded by Andy Willis in 2003. Andy has some 15 years experience since qualifying as an architect and has worked on a wide range of prestigious projects both in the UK and abroad. He also has experience as an expert witness. With any project, Andy's primary aim is to add value through a detailed understanding of the client's requirements, a comprehensive knowledge of the property market, and by continually striving to achieve design excellence. He has a passion for joinery and furniture design and all things bespoke. Specialising in the high specification residential sector, RBD Architecture & Interiors design and create stunning houses and apartments for a wide range of clients from owner/occupiers to businesses and investors. RBD Architecture & Interiors is a RIBA Chartered Practice, offering a one-stop-shop design service for all clients from initial feasibility studies through to interior design, furnishing and marketing. With investors in mind, RBD now offer a comprehensive development service including: property sourcing, development appraisals, feasibility studies, project management, planning applications, detailed architectural design, interior design, furnishing, marketing and PR. This service aims to offer investors an attractive return on investment with minimal involvement.

    Services
    UK & Europe
    Service areas
    UK & Europe, London, and Westminister, London
    Address
    4 Montpelier Street
    SW7 1EE Westminister, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071937245 www.rbddesign.com
