RBD Architecture & Interiors (originally known as Realisation by Design) was founded by Andy Willis in 2003. Andy has some 15 years experience since qualifying as an architect and has worked on a wide range of prestigious projects both in the UK and abroad. He also has experience as an expert witness. With any project, Andy's primary aim is to add value through a detailed understanding of the client's requirements, a comprehensive knowledge of the property market, and by continually striving to achieve design excellence. He has a passion for joinery and furniture design and all things bespoke. Specialising in the high specification residential sector, RBD Architecture & Interiors design and create stunning houses and apartments for a wide range of clients from owner/occupiers to businesses and investors. RBD Architecture & Interiors is a RIBA Chartered Practice, offering a one-stop-shop design service for all clients from initial feasibility studies through to interior design, furnishing and marketing. With investors in mind, RBD now offer a comprehensive development service including: property sourcing, development appraisals, feasibility studies, project management, planning applications, detailed architectural design, interior design, furnishing, marketing and PR. This service aims to offer investors an attractive return on investment with minimal involvement.