Light IQ Ltd
Lighting Designers in London
Reviews (7)
    • Light IQ is an independent lighting consultancy; we design and supply innovative and inspirational lighting schemes for both residential and commercial properties.

    Our experienced team of lighting designers is characterised by an eclectic range of academic and professional backgrounds, ranging from architecture and interior design to engineering. Working closely with private clients, interior designers and architects we have transformed over 1000 residential and commercial projects worldwide.

    Services
    • Lighting Design; lighting specification
    • Lighting Supply
    • lighting control systems
    Service areas
    Across the world and London
    Company awards
    Numerous, please see our website
    Address
    The Mews, 1a Birkenhead Street
    WC1H 8BA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087491900 www.lightiq.com

    Reviews

    Nicky Haskins
    Both Rebecca Weir and the team at Light IQ that I have worked with have been utterly professional and passionate about lighting. They have always had a good handle of the brief and met the deadlines. Their knowledge of different products was very impressive, so much so that I have never wanted to work with another company. Their product range has increased dramatically since I first started working with them making even more attractive as a company - to work on residential or commercial projects. I would recommend them without hesitation. I really love working with them.
    about 6 years ago
    Gemma Dudgeon
    I have collaborated with Light IQ on my interior design projects for the best part of a decade and will continue to use them as long as I practice. I hugely value the creativity, intelligence and extensive and current product knowledge they bring to the work they do. They are fun to work with and our clients and contractors really enjoy having them on board. I cannot recommend them more highly.
    almost 6 years ago
    Emma-Louise Cubitt
    Light IQ were very helpful to me as an amateur lighting person buying for my house. Excellent service.
    almost 2 years ago
