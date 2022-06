Opus Digital Solutions is a fully accredited Toshiba dealer offering the full Toshiba e-Studio MFP range including Re-Rite OCR, giving business a fully equipped office printer, copier, scanner and fax with a single multi-function printer.

It offers a complete range of office equipment from Toshiba including Multifunction Toshiba Printers both black and white and full colour, Business Scanner, Copiers & Fax.