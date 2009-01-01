Designwire is a window that highlights Chinese interior design works to the world while showcasing international masterpieces to China. We have more than 200,000 effective local and international designers. We emphasize the interaction with over 300 national design and art universities in China, focusing on the young designers’ academic development. We are searching for excellent projects to be published in our website and our Wechat account, which is going to be published in English and Chinese, covering 5 million monthly page views and 20,000 post views.At Designwire, we support and enhance the development of young architects, driving the interior design industry forward. As such, we emphasize dialogue with renowned architects to express the ideas, concepts and feelings behind every design we feature through precise editorial thoughts. By means of a professional, multicultural and proactive attitude, we strive to provide a home for architects, a place with a sense of belonging and a unique linguistic and systematic approach, delivering the most sensitive multi-dimensional media platform service in the industry.

Our superiority:Precise Delivery-We are the first to showcase the most recent high quality interior design projects in the world, by working directly with their design firms in long lasting collaborative relationships.High Activeness-esignwire has attracted more than 98,000 users, often reaching more than 20,000 views per article and even topping records as high as 83,000 views per article. It has undoubtedly stood out as the top design media in terms of article forwarding and activeness, even compared against other mainstream platforms like print media, internet portals, mobile internet, etc.