Katerina Sidorenko
Media & Bloggers in Winnipeg
Projects (0) Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
    • Looking for an innovative way for your existing or new project? 

    You've come to right place at the right time!

    Homify is a boundless gateway that connects you to the professionals globally and fast.

    Time is of the essense and it is crucial to have the right specialists at hand, because we all can agree time is money.

    Homify is a powerhouse full of experts from fields including architecture, interior design,  interior decoration and construction ready to serve you. Homify can also provide with networking opportunities, design portfolios, inspire and get your imagination flowing.

    It is our mission to connect you, to the endless possibilties of today's leading online resource for interior professionals worldwide, so welcome and enjoy Homify!

    Service areas
    Canada and New Zealand
    Address
    Del Prado Manor
    R3N 0N9 Winnipeg
    Canada
    +1-7788950964 www.homify.co.uk
