Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sarah Tolle—Homify Canada
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
Overview 0Projects (0) 395Ideabooks (395)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • No longer teaching English abroad, I spend my time as a writer, editor, and translator. I work on projects ranging from song lyric translation to research papers - and just about anything in between. 

    Writing for homify is a project that remains enriching over time - there's always something new to learn when it comes to architecture and design. I enjoy researching design concepts, learning the history behind architectural styles, and getting input from the professionals who create this amazing work. I strive to find and convey the high-level meaning behind their creations, piecing together a well-composed story with the ability to educate, resonate, and entertain.

    Service areas
    Vancouver and Berlin
    Address
    Brunnenstrasse 110C
    13355 Berlin
    Germany
    +49-30208985809

    Reviews

    in_design architektur in_design architektur
    Sarah proves an astonishingly deep understanding of the reviewed projects and manages to combine sharply reflected thoughts concerning the architectural concepts with almost poetical language. We feel honored to read about our work on such an elaborate level.
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: December 2016
    Edit
      Add SEO element