FGAs Design approaches are informed by over 15 years of international experience collaborating with consultants in competitions and major projects in the UK.

This has included delivering detailed designs for large and small complex projects such as residential, office blocks, landmark structures, transport hubs, leisure, education, industrial and bespoke private houses.

FGA provides a full range of

architectural services from small in scale to large and complex. This includes new construction, renovation, feasibility studies and master plans for a variety of sectors including public, cultural, commercial, restoration and residential. A strong studio work ethic will guide the process from concept design to building completion allowing client access to each stage online of project progress.

MASTER PLANNING + FEASIBILTY SERVICES

Investigating and exploring all component parts of a potential new build or new site development project can involve the collaboration at an early stage with specialists and consultants. FGA’s experience in large and small scale projects ensures our solutions are viable and allow a clear brief to be further developed.

RESTORATION, REVITALIZATION + RENVATION

Inserting new life into old buildings and allowing cotemporary uses to co-exist with historical building fabrics creates a unique project approach. FGA will interpret the essential character of existing structures that will blend the old and the new and inform the unique details to be celebrated.