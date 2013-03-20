Your browser is out-of-date.

Francis Garner Architects
Architects in Liverpool
Reviews
Projects

    Housing Development
    Alterations and Extension to an Edwardian House

    FGAs Design approaches are informed by over 15 years of international experience collaborating with consultants in competitions and major projects in the UK.
    This has included delivering detailed designs for large and small complex projects such as residential, office blocks, landmark structures, transport hubs, leisure, education, industrial and bespoke private houses.

    FGA provides a full range of
    architectural services from small in scale to large and complex. This includes new construction, renovation, feasibility studies and master plans for a variety of sectors including public, cultural, commercial, restoration and residential. A strong studio work ethic will guide the process from concept design to building completion allowing client access to each stage online of project progress.

    MASTER PLANNING + FEASIBILTY SERVICES

    Investigating and exploring all component parts of a potential new build or new site development project can involve the collaboration at an early stage with specialists and consultants. FGA's experience in large and small scale projects ensures our solutions are viable and allow a clear brief to be further developed.

    RESTORATION, REVITALIZATION + RENVATION

    Inserting new life into old buildings and allowing cotemporary uses to co-exist with historical building fabrics creates a unique project approach. FGA will interpret the essential character of existing structures that will blend the old and the new and inform the unique details to be celebrated.

    Services
    Architectural and Interior Design
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Liverpool
    Address
    32-36 Hanover Street
    L1 4LN Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1517070191 fgarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Karen Boyland
    Francis Garner Architects was recommended to us by friends and from the outset, we were impressed with Francis Garner's ability to listen to our requirements for our somewhat outmoded kitchen and dilapidated extension, which centred around not only modernising the space, but opening it up and increasing the amount of natural light to create an airy, relaxing space to enjoy with our family and friends. Francis Garner has realized our vision in its entirety. We had lots of negotiations over the plans, made more difficult by our needs changing midway through the process! In all this time, Francis Garner found beautiful practical solutions to our needs. We could not be happier with the outcome!
    over 6 years ago
