Zynna, the world of exquisite interiors brand, has

always been a trend setter, creating hi-end interior products for homes, offices and hotels in India and across the globe. Over the 44 years of our existence, we have consistently pioneered new trends with our luxurious and avant-garde creations and ideas. As the exclusive Indian partner of iconic European & American brands, we supply over 5000 products including curtains, upholstery, wallpapers, rods & channels, automation systems, blinds and rollers to our partners across the country. As a design-led company that is focused on creating new partnerships and associations, we are steadfastly committed to offering our partners one-stop solutions with world class quality, design excellence, and also, the best of deals to improve profit margins and change the lives of their clients forever.