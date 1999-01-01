MFA, an architecture firm based in Los Angeles, is committed to seeking a sustainable architecture of innovative space; a space that is shaped by the specific needs of the client, the unique qualities of the site and region, and the logic and efficiency of construction.

Martin Fenlon is from Columbus Ohio and received Bachelors and Masters degrees in architecture from Ohio State University. During graduate school, Fenlon had the opportunity to work for the renowned firm Morphosis Architects before graduation, where he finished at the top of his class as recipient of the Faculty Prize in 1999. After working for Zago Architecture in Detroit for three years, he relocated to Los Angeles and established his practice in 2004. Fenlon is a licensed architect in California and Michigan.