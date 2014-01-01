Your browser is out-of-date.

Josh Ward Garden Design
Landscape Designers in London
Reviews (4)
    Garden Designer and Landscape Designers London - Contemporary Garden Designer


    Innovative London Garden Designer, Josh Ward Garden Design, offers a comprehensive, bespoke and professional garden design service in London, UK and abroad. Josh Ward Garden Design is a renowned contemporary garden designer practice that creates stunning, inspirational, functional, landscapes and garden designs that are tailored specifically to each client and their unique outside space. Styles range from contemporary garden design, urban courtyard gardens and roof terrace gardens through to more traditional, formal and rural landscapes, gardens and estates. Josh marries his love of plants, colour, texture and form with his extensive plant knowledge to create exquisite planting combinations and inspired planting plans. As well as following the ethos of planting the 'Right Plant in the Right Place', Josh also likes to encourage lots of beneficial insects and bees with his year round planting schemes. 

    The successful interpretation and conversion of each clients specific brief, on-going project monitoring of the landscaping process, through to the final execution of the garden design and planting-up, are all of upmost importance to Josh. He likes to work closely with his clients, interior designers or architects to ensure the garden design reflects the house's interior and exterior style and decor, whilst sitting well within the surrounding locale. 

    Josh is an SGD Awards Finalist 2015, runs the Society of Garden Designers Cluster Group for North London and has successfully completed a 3 year Garden Design and Planting Design Diploma (HONC) at Capel Manor, a BA (Hons) in Visual Communication and Pg Dip in Electronic Imaging

    Although a London garden designer, Josh undertakes commissions throughout the UK, Europe and worldwide.

    No job is ever too complicated, quirky or unusual.

    If you are looking for a fully trained professional London Garden Designer give leading garden designers, Josh Ward Garden Design, a call on 078 1492 1491 or 020 8082 8528.

    Click here to view garden designer portfolio.

    Services
    Garden Design & Landscape Design
    Service areas
    London, all across UK, and London and Worldwide
    Company awards
    SGD Awards Finalist 2015
    Address
    47 Haggard Road
    TW1 3AL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7814921491 www.joshwardgardendesign.com

    Reviews

    Hugh D
    about 3 years ago
    Miranda Wilcox
    Great designer!
    over 5 years ago
    Celia Bailey
    Marvellous
    over 1 year ago
