JAMES TATTERSALL
Furniture & Accessories in London
Projects

    PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Study/officeDesks
    PLAN DESK

    ABOUT US


    We want you to enjoy your furniture, thats why we design it with the user in mind. Our working method involves hours of prototyping and thorough testing, ensuring each piece is a joy to use.  

    Every piece of furniture that leaves our workshop has been made with timber carefully selected for its colour and grain. Using a combination of traditional and modern craft techniques we ensure a high build quality throughout the range.  

    Using natural oils, each piece has been finished by hand, allowing the timber to show off its best attributes.   

    BACKGROUND 

    James started his career as an apprentice cabinetmaker at a bespoke furniture workshop in rural Suffolk. This experience gave him an indispensable knowledge of traditional techniques involved when working with timber. 

    After moving to London to study Industrial Design James set up shop in Hackney, designing and making contemporary furniture for domestic and contract clients.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    E10 7QP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7865998020 www.jamestat.com
