Concept Zero Architects are a Multi-Disciplinary RIBA Chartered Architects Practice based in the East Midlands, and serving clients across the UK.

We are an Innovative and Vibrant Professional Practice that offers both Refurbishment and Contemporary New Build Architecture.

The practice provides a multitude of services from traditional architectural design, project management, Interior Design and Landscape design. This allows them to deliver property design services across the board from small residential extensions through to large healthcare proposals.

A personal approach with a consistent and attentive professional attitude allows the practice to form excellent relationships with all their clients. The practice aims to really understand the needs of its clients by interrogating their requirements and looking at alternative ways to solve a multitude of problems.

For a personal approach, tailored to your requirements, contact Concept Zero for further information.