Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Decorexi A World of Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (19)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kensington Wine Rack, Decorexi A World of Interiors Decorexi A World of Interiors KitchenAccessories & textiles
    Kensington Wine Rack
    Mirrored furniture, Decorexi A World of Interiors Decorexi A World of Interiors BedroomBedside tables
    Mirrored furniture, Decorexi A World of Interiors Decorexi A World of Interiors BedroomBedside tables
    Mirrored furniture
    Exterior , Decorexi A World of Interiors Decorexi A World of Interiors Modern houses
    Exterior , Decorexi A World of Interiors Decorexi A World of Interiors Modern houses
    Exterior

    Servicing London and the whole of the UK, Europe and overseas, Decorexi is the home of furniture, chandeliers, mirrors, home accessories and impressive giftware. Whether you are furnishing a large country home or a city pad - they are the one stop store where you will find that all encompassing, unique home furnishing and timeless design.  Above all, they are committed to supplying cutting edge design and high quality products at affordable prices.  

    Browse the website for quirky animal themes to classic French vintage furniture.  Even better, you can visit their West London store to see their fabulous range of industrial lamps and tables, round mirrors,  leather trunks, glass lanterns and mirrored furniture.  Guaranteed, you will find a unique piece of homeware that you won't find elsewhere.

    Services
    • furniture
    • bespoke upholstery and storage trunks
    • home ware
    Service areas
    UK, London, and EU
    Address
    58 Chiswick High Road
    W4 1SY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073542112 www.decorexi.co.uk

    Reviews

    Kym Massey
    Absolutely fantastic product, service and communication. Couldn’t be more helpful or nicer. Can’t praise them enough!
    2 months ago
    Zipporah van der Vijver
    Beautiful shop but very rude owner!!! Went to the shop yesterday afternoon with my husband. My hubby being a gentleman, saw the lady crumbling with a ladder twice her size & he was ready to help as she hit a low hanging chandelier. Only for him to be told off for wanting to help.....she said "I dont need your help, this is my shop, I can smash up everything if I wanted to". We were happy to spend our money somewhere else!
    3 months ago
    Y D
    Love this place!! Bought a pendant light for my kitchen island, came back for two more lights for above the kitchen table. Their pieces are wonderful, often quirky, but feels like there’s something for everyone. Love the ladies who work there! They’re up for a chat if it’s quiet and are so helpful. Will definitely be back! 👍🏿
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 19 reviews
      Add SEO element