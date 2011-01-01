KSR is an award-winning design-led practice built on over forty years of relationships. We are architects and interior designers who specialise in the design and delivery of high-quality residential projects. Our diverse team works with the latest technology to create innovative solutions that are sustainable and of timeless beauty.
- Services
- Full interior design services
- new build + refurbishment
- bespoke joinery design
- procurement
- full turn key design services
- Styling
- private residential or developments
- Service areas
- Architecture
- Interior Design and Interior Styling
- Address
-
14 Greenland Street
NW1 0ND London
United Kingdom
+44-2076925000 ksrarchitects.com