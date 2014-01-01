Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Studio Architects
Architects in Leicester
    Elder House
    Rose Barn
    Rose Retreat
    Loughborough House

    Design Studio Architects is a RIBA Chartered architect practice and one of Leicester’s most forward thinking and commercially aware Architects team, specialising in both residential and commercial planning & design. Our background in gaining planning permissions and building control consents for homeowners, property developers, land owners and self builders.

    If you're looking for an architect's to either extend your property or build a new house and are unsure where to start - why not contact us for FREE planning and design advice.

    Service areas
    Leicester
    Address
    1b Salisbury Road
    LE1 7QR Leicester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1162510606 www.designstudioarchitects.co.uk
