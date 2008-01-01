Your browser is out-of-date.

Kibardin Design
Designers in Prague
    Vadim Kibardin was born 1974 in Omsk, Russia. Graduated from Ural State Academy’s of Architecture and Art Industrial Design Department, Yekaterinburg.

    Since 2005 Vadim Kibardin has lived in Prague where his Kibardindesign studio started production of his own trade mark goods which have being sold in Russia, Europe and USA.

    He won over ten awards, including Reddot design award, iF Award, Promosedia International Design Competition, DIA, Charman design competition.

    Vadim Kibardin has organized and participated in more than 20 personal and group exhibition.

    Coverage on Vadim Kibardin has been published in many international leading design magazines such as ID, Interni, Frame, AD, Design week, Wallpaper, Elle Decoration, Salon, Monitor - and so forth.

    Service areas
    prague
    Address
    Plzenska 101 \ 1270
    15000 Prague
    Czech Republic
    +420-776352824 www.kibardindesign.com/en/default.aspx
