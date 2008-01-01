Vadim Kibardin was born 1974 in Omsk, Russia. Graduated from Ural State Academy’s of Architecture and Art Industrial Design Department, Yekaterinburg.

Since 2005 Vadim Kibardin has lived in Prague where his Kibardindesign studio started production of his own trade mark goods which have being sold in Russia, Europe and USA.

He won over ten awards, including Reddot design award, iF Award, Promosedia International Design Competition, DIA, Charman design competition.

Vadim Kibardin has organized and participated in more than 20 personal and group exhibition.

Coverage on Vadim Kibardin has been published in many international leading design magazines such as ID, Interni, Frame, AD, Design week, Wallpaper, Elle Decoration, Salon, Monitor - and so forth.