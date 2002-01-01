"I find metal fantastic. I love its sleek, elegant expression that can be formed, bent, cast in infinite ways. It is a living, strong and durable material which is timeless.

The organic aspects of my design add a soft and a sculptural feel to the metal that into all kinds of interior."

In 2002, Anne Linde graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University, England, with a degree in Three Dimensional Design, after which she returned to Denmark. Originally creating designs for a number of furniture companies, in 2004, she made the bold decision to produce the designs herself, in order to fully realize her vision. Anne's first solo design was the famous Ledge:able shelf.

Make it yours! Which quite simply means the timeless, minimalistic shelves from Anne Linde. So versatile that it fits all kinds of interior. You decide how to make Ledge:able or Showcase your own by adding your own favorite objects and accessories.