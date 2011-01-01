NLStudio is a design company based in The Netherlands and in Bulgaria. Since 2011, NLStudio online Shop is offering Design Cassics for home, office, play or relax. These products are designed by designers with their own typical philisophy and produced by the best producers.

We offer special products. Products that all tell their own story. That’s the way they stand out. A cabinet is not just a cabinet at NLStudio Shop. We like to help you with any question you have about the item you are looking for or are interested in.

NLStudio Second Life: At NLStudio we offer not only new products but also a selection of design classics, second life. These products are pre-owned and after our high quality refurbishing are ready for a new long lasting life. We only offer top-products with a high quality reputation. In case the product of your choice is not available at the moment, you can send us an e-mail. As soon as we have the product refurbished available again, we will inform you.