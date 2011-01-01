Your browser is out-of-date.

NLstudio
Interior Architects in Plovdiv
    • MVS CN by Maarten van Severen, NLstudio NLstudio Living roomStools & chairs Metal
    MVS CN by Maarten van Severen
    MVS LC95 by Maarten van Severen, NLstudio NLstudio Living roomStools & chairs Metal
    MVS LC95 by Maarten van Severen
    Crates Cabinet by Mark van der Gronden, NLstudio NLstudio Living roomStorage Metal
    Crates Cabinet by Mark van der Gronden
    This Lamp is not a Chair, NLstudio NLstudio Living roomLighting Wood Brown
    This Lamp is not a Chair
    Auping Cleopatra Daybed by Dick Cordemijer, NLstudio NLstudio Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather Black
    Auping Cleopatra Daybed by Dick Cordemijer
    Fritz Hansen Cafe chair, NLstudio NLstudio Dining roomChairs & benches
    Fritz Hansen Cafe chair

    NLStudio is a design company based in The Netherlands and in Bulgaria. Since 2011, NLStudio online Shop is offering Design Cassics for home, office, play or relax. These products are designed by designers with their own typical philisophy and produced by the best producers.

    We offer special products. Products that all tell their own story. That’s the way they stand out. A cabinet is not just a cabinet at NLStudio Shop. We like to help you with any question you have about the item you are looking for or are interested in.

    NLStudio Second Life: At NLStudio we offer not only new products but also a selection of design classics, second life. These products are pre-owned and after our high quality refurbishing are ready for a new long lasting life. We only offer top-products with a high quality reputation. In case the product of your choice is not available at the moment, you can send us an e-mail. As soon as we have the product refurbished available again, we will inform you.

    Service areas
    Europe and Plovdiv
    Address
    Otets Paisiy 30
    4000 Plovdiv
    Bulgaria
    +359-877314538 www.nlstudio.eu
