Located in Glasgow’s iconic Hatrack building, our dynamic team is currently involved in an exciting range of projects across Scotland and South to Birmingham. Specialising in architecture, masterplanning and strategic advice for the NHS, sports, events, hospitality and residential sectors, Core Associates has built a reputation for the effectiveness of the services we deliver. In all our commissions we endeavour to add value to both the design process and end product by engaging with our clients as early in the project life cycle as possible. We also collaborate with a wide range of other organisations in much of the work we are involved in and this allows us to offer a blended range of value added services.