Lighting is such a key feature in any room. It literally has the power to change how we see a room and what areas we would like to be hidden or highlighted. One light can be to harsh and too many can be distracting.
The entranceway or hallway of a home can be one of the first introductions to a home, so why not make it an unforgettable first impression? Add a modern console table that is both functional and high in design.