Something Wood
Online Shops in Honiton
    Rustic Oak Coffee Table
    Floating Book Shelves
    Display Shelf
    Chunky Solid Oak Floating Shelves

    Serving the Catering Industry with natural unique rustic wood products. Presentation platters, Serving boards. Old Oak complete with knots for max effect.

    English Oak Floating Shelves
    Hand crafted Solid English Oak  and finished with either Danish Oil or left un-treated to give a natural look. These shelves are fitted to the wall with no visible brackets

    Services
    Wooden Products
    Service areas
    Honiton
    Address
    2a Dunkeswell Eco Business Park Marcus Road
    EX14 4LA Honiton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1404890047 Something-Wood.co.uk
