Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PLAYSAM
Kids & Nursery in Kalmar
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lifestyle, PLAYSAM PLAYSAM Eclectic style bathroom
    Lifestyle, PLAYSAM PLAYSAM Modern style bedroom
    Lifestyle, PLAYSAM PLAYSAM Modern living room
    +24
    Lifestyle
    Products, PLAYSAM PLAYSAM Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Products, PLAYSAM PLAYSAM ArtworkSculptures
    Products, PLAYSAM PLAYSAM Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    +66
    Products

    Classic and contemporary. Fanciful and functional. Simple and sophisticated.
    At first glance, these characteristics may seem slightly contradictory. But Playsam firmly believe that opposites attact. After all, a small company with a big name.

    As the leading Scandinavian design company in its class, Playsam creates innovative and timeless wooden toys for the young and young at heart. With each and every toy, we not only strive for physical functionality, but also for an art form that challenges pre-existing artistic concepts and conventions. Take your pick of our exclusive products -- from the miniature Saab Keychain Car to the Streamliner series to Playsam's wonderful Rocking Rabbit -- and give the best of Swedish design as a baby, birthday or business gift.

    Services
    Contemporary designed toys
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • Kalmar
    Company awards
    More than 20 Swedish design Awards, > 10 German design Awards, Spiel Gut
    Address
    Sodra langgatan 38
    39231 Kalmar
    Sweden
    +46-46480411884 www.playsam.com
      Add SEO element