The Painted Furniture Company asked me to write a review following delivery of a 4 item order of the Oxford Range including a wardrobe, 2 side tables and a super king bed.
So I wrote a review giving 5 stars but I hadn't really looked at the Furniture quality in detail so I deleted it to write a new review.
So that's the first point that I would make is that the furniture looks good. The front and sides look and feel like quality. The wardrobe doors close perfectly without magnetic catches, the handles look great and the painted finish is very nice. Oh and the wardrobe rail has a centre support which our Oak Furnitureland wardrobe doesn't have and the rail bends due to the weight of clothes.
So I then looked at the build quality of the items after reading a bad review on this site to investigate if it was valid.
We have Furniture from Oak Furnitureland, Cotswold Cpy and Barker Stonehouse to compare it to although the caveat here is that these items were or may have been made in China or Asia.
So the first thing I was surprised at was the use of Hardboard at the back of the bedside tables and the wardrobe. This is quite flimsy and has been nail gunned or pinned on.
I have a number of issues with this:
1. The furniture is not cheap but seems to have been finnished cheaply. The bedside tables are £300 plus each so more than double the price of Oak Furniturelands bedside tables. Oak Furnitureland furniture is backed with tongue and groove Oak and doesn't use pins or nails.
Some people might say that the back of the furniture isn't important but if its a craftsman produced item then it is and certainly at this price. I was also expecting the tops of the tables to be the same at the back as on the sides and front but it is roughly cut flush to the back of the table.
2: The company website makes a big effort to get over the quality of their furniture. They use words such as Craftsmanship and Tongue and Groove also Hand Built (notice they use the term 'Hand Built' not 'Hand Made' so where are the parts being made? China?
When I removed one of the drawers from the bedside table to look at the craftsman work in completing the Tongue and Groove joints I saw that the back of the drawer had been glued in and the base was hardboard again and pinned in. Now the front of the drawer may well have been Tongue and Groove but the paint hid this. Even so our other furniture has all Tand G joints front and back.
The top of the wardrobe isn't finished off very well, the wooden plinth is very nice but the way it has been attached leaves screws exposed and not flush with the wardrobe roof. Just a bit sloppy and uncraftsman like and makes using the top for storage tricky.
The wardrobe sides and back are joined using plastic or metal 3 sided brackets. The sort of thing used on flat pack furniture. The Oak Furnitureland wardrobe uses oak with quality brass screws. Again no feeling of quality or value for the £1200 spent.
So in conclusion the furniture looks the part but the build quality is not representative of the websites claims of craftsmanship and therefore the high price does not offer value for money. I have spent over 1k more to get a lower quality finish than with other suppliers.
BUT a couple of points- I didn't like other suppliers ranges, the furniture could be any of a range of F and B colours which comes at a cost and this furniture is made in the UK or at least assembled in the UK.
So would I buy again from Painted Furniture Company?
Well I want to buy local and British to reduce shipping miles but I also want quality and value so probably not.
With other company's, not all we have sent some whole orders back due to damage in shipping, I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and value. With this order I feel disappointed as the price and website suggested this was top notch furniture.
Some pictures attached showing back of side table, a drawer back and the top of the wardrobe showing screw exposed and inside the wardrobe showing hand built bracket. Also an Oak Furnitureland wardrobe interior for comparison.