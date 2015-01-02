Your browser is out-of-date.

Toyno
Designers in Lisbon
    toyno® was born between Lisbon and Berlin by the hands and hearts of Joana Brígido (Interior/Product Designer) and Rui Quinta (Brand Designer/Design Thinker). We like to call our products “empathic furniture”. We want people to be able to tell a story not about the object but from the object. We want people to engage physically with our creations as if they were part of the living space and not just something to place against the wall. We are now a team of 6 people working on the communication, product development and interior design.

    Services
    product design, Exhibition Design, and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Design
    • Design Thinking
    • Architecture & Interior design
    • Exhibition Design
    • Product design and consultancy
    • Lisbon
    Address
    Travessa das Zebras, 23
    1300-589 Lisbon
    Portugal
    +351-914532330 www.toyno.com

