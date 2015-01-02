toyno® was born between Lisbon and Berlin by the hands and hearts of Joana Brígido (Interior/Product Designer) and Rui Quinta (Brand Designer/Design Thinker). We like to call our products “empathic furniture”. We want people to be able to tell a story not about the object but from the object. We want people to engage physically with our creations as if they were part of the living space and not just something to place against the wall. We are now a team of 6 people working on the communication, product development and interior design.