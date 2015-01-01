Your browser is out-of-date.

Andrew Mulroy Architects
Architects in London
    We are passionate about creating modern, low-energy architecture. Sustainability is embedded in our design process.We believe that design should be fun - from the first meeting, through construction, to completion. We enjoy working in teams with our clients and consultants. Our aim is to create beautiful buildings that reflect that process.

    A full range of architectural services
    United Kingdom and London
    Company awards
    Commended, New London Architecture Awards 2015. Shortlisted, RICS Awards 2015. Shortlisted, AJ Retrofit Awards 2015. Shortlisted, New London Architecture Awards 2013.Finalist, AJ Retrofit Awards 2013.
    8 Deane House Studios, 27 Greenwood Place
    Nw5 1LB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072675123
