We are passionate about creating modern, low-energy architecture. Sustainability is embedded in our design process.We believe that design should be fun - from the first meeting, through construction, to completion. We enjoy working in teams with our clients and consultants. Our aim is to create beautiful buildings that reflect that process.
- Services
- A full range of architectural services
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and London
- Company awards
- Commended, New London Architecture Awards 2015. Shortlisted, RICS Awards 2015. Shortlisted, AJ Retrofit Awards 2015. Shortlisted, New London Architecture Awards 2013.Finalist, AJ Retrofit Awards 2013.
- Address
-
8 Deane House Studios, 27 Greenwood Place
Nw5 1LB London
United Kingdom
+44-2072675123