Established in the 1970’s as Richard Flowitt Architects now Flowitt Architects Llp, based in the grounds of Loseley Park Guildford Surrey.

As a long-established practice Flowitt Guildford Architects has worked locally and nationally on a variety of projects ranging from small private residential projects to care homes, schools and commercial projects, providing full architectural services.

We are proud of our growing portfolio and client base and are focused on designing projects that exactly match our clients’ needs as well as satisfying local authority requirements.