Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Flowitt Architects
Architects in Guildford
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Established in the 1970’s as Richard Flowitt Architects now Flowitt Architects Llp,  based in the grounds of Loseley Park Guildford Surrey.

    As a long-established practice Flowitt Guildford Architects has worked locally and nationally on a variety of projects ranging from small private residential projects to care homes, schools and commercial projects, providing full architectural services.

    We are proud of our growing portfolio and client base and are focused on designing projects that exactly match our clients’ needs as well as satisfying local authority requirements.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • building regulation
    • Contract Administration
    • Construction Drawing
    Service areas
    • Surrey and Surrounding
    • Guildford
    Address
    Flowitt Architects LLP, Unit 11, Jersey Barn
    GU3 1HS Guildford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1483578480 www.flowittarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Andrew Minor
    Don't respond to emails or phone calls offering new business. Is this organisation closed permanently?
    over 2 years ago
    Gerrad Ferrier
    Seems like this place has shutdown. No response to emails / cant be delivered to the domain and phone number cut off.
    about 2 years ago
      Add SEO element