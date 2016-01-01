I’m Sarah, a writer and blogger based in Vancouver. When I’m not creating Ideabooks on homify, I’m writing on my personal blog, Mindful Urbanist.

A perfect day for me would be waking up early in the morning, going for a walk, and then being cozy at home with a book and a cup of tea.

I write for homify because I want people to love their homes. I’ve been writing here since September 2016 for homify Canada and I can’t wait for us to keep growing!

If you live in a modern villa, an off the grid tiny house, or rent an apartment, I hope I can write to inspire you to build the perfect life at home.