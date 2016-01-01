Your browser is out-of-date.

    I’m Sarah, a writer and blogger based in Vancouver. When I’m not creating Ideabooks on homify, I’m writing on my personal blog, Mindful Urbanist. 

    A perfect day for me would be waking up early in the morning, going for a walk, and then being cozy at home with a book and a cup of tea.

    I write for homify because I want people to love their homes. I’ve been writing here since September 2016 for homify Canada and I can’t wait for us to keep growing!

    If you live in a modern villa, an off the grid tiny house, or rent an apartment, I hope I can write to inspire you to build the perfect life at home.

    Reviews

    HOMEREDI HOMEREDI
    Great expose on the new Story Book Colonial. We built this house back in the 2016-2017 period. Your descriptive expose has captured our intention to produce and present to market an extraordinary residence full of contemporary features for a young family. Thank you for your talent and your great taste.  
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2017
