Maroque
Lighting in Needham Market
Reviews (0)
    Moroccan pierced metal table lamp, Maroque
    Moroccan pierced metal table lamp

    We are the leading UK shopping site for Moroccan lanterns, lamps, furniture and gifts. We also feature an extensive collection of home decorating ideas, travel and cookery information, together with tips and advice, from wiring a Moroccan lantern to painting your living room.

    Services
    Lighting, Homewares, and furniture
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and Needham Market
    Address
    Maroque, Unit 2E, Williamsport Way, Lion Barn Industrial Estate
    IP6 8RW Needham Market
    United Kingdom
    +44-1449723133 www.maroque.co.uk
