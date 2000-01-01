SCANDINAVIAN TEXTILES. RESPONSIBLY MADE.

It is our goal to make products as we think they should be: Of high quality, beautiful, and respectful of both the environment, and the people who work with or for us. Contrary to the general trend, we have kept our entire production in Europe, much of it in Denmark. RosenbergCph is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is wholly owned by Anne Rosenberg, designer of all patterns and products.