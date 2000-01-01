Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
RosenbergCph
Furniture & Accessories in Copenhagen K
Overview 15Projects (15) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Yellow, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph HouseholdTextiles
    Yellow, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Yellow, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomTextiles
    +6
    Yellow
    Tile Aqua, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Tile Aqua, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Tile Aqua, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Tile Aqua
    Rose, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph HouseholdTextiles
    Rose, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Rose
    Ochre, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Ochre
    Grey, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph HouseholdHomewares
    Grey, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomTextiles
    Grey, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomTextiles
    +15
    Grey
    Green, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Green, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph HouseholdTextiles
    Green, RosenbergCph RosenbergCph BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Green
    Show all 15 projects

    SCANDINAVIAN TEXTILES. RESPONSIBLY MADE.

    It is our goal to make products as we think they should be: Of high quality, beautiful, and respectful of both the environment, and the people who work with or for us. Contrary to the general trend, we have kept our entire production in Europe, much of it in Denmark. RosenbergCph is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is wholly owned by Anne Rosenberg, designer of all patterns and products.

    Service areas
    Copenhagen K
    Address
    Nørre Søgade 15 D 3. sal
    1370 Copenhagen K
    Denmark
    +45-28934830 rosenbergcph.dk
      Add SEO element