Consultant Line Architects Ltd is an ambitious architectural practice based in London Bridge. The practice has been established in 2008 and is fast growing every year.

We now operate globally; all around the UK, Russia, Europe and the Middle East. We are proud of our design capability, attention to details, achieving clients’ targets and delivering projects on time through our full range of architectural services.

From our cumulative experience over so many years in different regions of the world with various range of projects, our practice provides wide range of services from feasibility studies, planning, project management, contract administration, interior design, sustainability to master planning. We have extensive experience to undertake projects from Residential, Commercial and office developments to Hotels, Educational, Self storage, Care Home, Day Nurseries, Leisure and Retail.

Every year, we gain more than 100 new clients who range from private investors, small and large companies, developers and property owners.

We have implemented a comprehensive quality management policy to help us achieve a very high standard of services to our clients, contractors and third parties in addition to delivering projects on time, within budget and to high standard of design quality.