RIBA Chartered Architects practice based in Otley, West Yorkshire. The Practice was founded over 25 years ago by David Bamford. Nichola Bamford has also been with the practice for some 20 years. They are both Chartered Architects and pride themselves on their personal commitment to each of their clients, who can be confident that they will always deal directly with one of the Architects. The architectural team includes Racheal Bamford BA (Hons) Architecture.

Specializing in sympathetic development, extensions and alterations in the local area, particularly conservation areas and listed buildings. Recent projects include the conversion of The Malt in Burley in Wharfedale, a residential development at Wharfe Grove in Wetherby and Raithwaite Hall Hotel near Whitby.