Lith Lith Lundin is a furniture company from the small village of Torsåker in central Sweden. Our business idea is a reaction to the way the industry constantly puts forward new colours and trends in order for people to strive to buy new products and “have the latest thing”. We want to offer alternatives that are not driven by trends or seasonality. We manufacture timeless furniture that throughout the years will develop its own history; furniture that can be passed on through generations.

Our design process is based on experiment and research – we conduct countless tests of form and function. We prefer to work with models rather than computers, as this provides a better understanding of proportions, materials, and their interactions. However, this does not prevent us from also using 3D modelling in CAD programs where appropriate. The company consists of Erik Lith, Martin Lith and Hannes Lundin.