Lith Lith Lundin
Furniture & Accessories in Torsåker
    • WILL, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Dining roomChairs & benches
    WILL, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Dining roomChairs & benches
    WILL, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Dining roomChairs & benches
    +8
    WILL
    Seven, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    Seven, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    Seven, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    +7
    Seven
    Glim, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    Glim, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    Glim, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    +5
    Glim
    Dome, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Minimalist living room
    Dome, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    Dome, Lith Lith Lundin Lith Lith Lundin Living roomSide tables & trays
    Dome

    Lith Lith Lundin is a furniture company from the small village of Torsåker in central Sweden. Our business idea is a reaction to the way the industry constantly puts forward new colours and trends in order for people to strive to buy new products and “have the latest thing”. We want to offer alternatives that are not driven by trends or seasonality. We manufacture timeless furniture that throughout the years will develop its own history; furniture that can be passed on through generations.

    Our design process is based on experiment and research – we conduct countless tests of form and function. We prefer to work with models rather than computers, as this provides a better understanding of proportions, materials, and their interactions. However, this does not prevent us from also using 3D modelling in CAD programs where appropriate. The company consists of Erik Lith, Martin Lith and Hannes Lundin.

    Service areas
    Torsåker
    Address
    Vallbyvägen 17
    813 40 Torsåker
    Sweden
    +46-736394459 www.lithlithlundin.se
