"The decision to buy furniture online is a difficult one" - we think not.

We've taken the traditional high street furniture store for a spin.

We've cut out all the hefty overhead expenses, all the unnecessary showroom costs and have re-arranged our delivery service to offer high street quality furniture at rock bottom online prices!

This means that when you're buying from us you're not really paying a premium on your purchase for unnecessary overhead expenses - after all why should you.

Waiting around? Nah. We've re-shaped our order processing, handling and logistics in order to be able to offer the lowest possible lead time. We are able to despatch and deliver most of our items within 24 hours of order.

Oh and also, no matter what shape or size your order is, we deliver your furniture for free. That's right, free delivery on absolutely everything and anything and no minimum spend required.

We're in for creating a culture for simplicity. We’re constantly re-shaping the way we do things to create a simple fuss-free experience for the buyer. Our website platform was built around simplicity and we deliberately eliminated any complexity, jargon and clutter in order to make the buying experience as simple and straightforward as possible. We also promise we won’t bombard you with sales jargon or push unwanted by-products onto you either - not now - not ever.