Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Julia Thomson
Media & Bloggers in Puslinch
Overview 0Projects (0) 33Ideabooks (33)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • DIYer, dog-lover, blogger, renovating my house and learning how to live on a 129 acre farm with my husband. Writer who loves to help clients with their communications strategies.

    homify is the new online platform for housing and construction. Here you can find professionals to help build or renovate your home. From the idea to the final product, we connect building and planning professionals with house and apartment owners in Canada.

    Professionals can register free of charge in a few steps, create and profile and present their work by uploading images of projects or products. Users have the ability to collect these works in an Ideabook to share inspiration, contact suppliers for orders and to ask questions about their products directly. From accessories to fences, at homify you'll find all you need from the right professionals.

    Service areas
    Puslinch
    Address
    N0B2J0 Puslinch
    Canada
    129communications.com
      Add SEO element