Almedahls
Furniture & Accessories in Kinna
    • Cushions, Almedahls Almedahls HouseholdTextiles
    Cushions

    The new Almedahls is rooted in strong Nordic design traditions dating right back to the foundation of the company in 1846.We bring interior decoration solutions to our customers. Our products are developed for both homes and public spaces, and Almedahls’ unique designs are also available as personal accessories.Uncompromising quality, unique contemporary design and sustainability runs through everything we do.Almedahls offers the full range from large turn-key interior decoration solutions in window coverings, carpets and furniture, to a single inspirational design product for your home.  We are fundamentally driven by relationships with our customers. The ageless Almedahls design and the quality of what we do means that our solutions will always bring you much higher value than cost.

    We invite you to explore the Almedahls design universe and product range. We hope you will come away inspired and shall look forward to serving your needs.

    Service areas
    Kinna
    Address
    Box 265
    SE-511 23 Kinna
    Sweden
    +46-320794000 www.almedahls.se
