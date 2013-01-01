At Bob&John Knitwear we like to create handmade interior and fashion accessories that are fun, cosy and sometimes personalised!
We love using 100% lambswool to make our knitted fabrics. Creating fabrics straight from the cone of yarn in our Suffolk studio using our snazzy Brother Knitting Machine!
Jonie, Bob&John's founder, designs the knitted fabric with her family in mind. Granddad Bob and Granddad John (aka Granddad in America) in particular, so Bob&John Knitwear was born! She finds their work ethic and careers so inspiring and loves everything that family means!
- Services
- Designing and knitting products
- custom or personalised designs.
- Service areas
- Interior Accessories, fashion accessories, and Lowestoft
- Company awards
- Best Retail Business Award, Ixion Awards 2013
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2013, Ixion Awards
- Address
-
NR32 3AL Lowestoft
United Kingdom
www.bobandjohnknitwear.co.uk/home