At Bob&John Knitwear we like to create handmade interior and fashion accessories that are fun, cosy and sometimes personalised!

We love using 100% lambswool to make our knitted fabrics. Creating fabrics straight from the cone of yarn in our Suffolk studio using our snazzy Brother Knitting Machine!

Jonie, Bob&John's founder, designs the knitted fabric with her family in mind. Granddad Bob and Granddad John (aka Granddad in America) in particular, so Bob&John Knitwear was born! She finds their work ethic and careers so inspiring and loves everything that family means!