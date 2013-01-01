Your browser is out-of-date.

Bob&amp;John Knitwear
Designers in Lowestoft
Projects

    • Knitted Arrow Cushions/Letter Cushions , Bob&John Knitwear Bob&John Knitwear HouseholdTextiles
    Knitted Arrow Cushions/Letter Cushions
    Knitted Lightening Bolt Cushion , Bob&John Knitwear Bob&John Knitwear HouseholdTextiles
    Knitted Lightening Bolt Cushion

    At Bob&John Knitwear we like to create handmade interior and fashion accessories that are fun, cosy and sometimes personalised!

    We love using 100% lambswool to make our knitted fabrics. Creating fabrics straight from the cone of yarn in our Suffolk studio using our snazzy Brother Knitting Machine!

    Jonie, Bob&John's founder, designs the knitted fabric with her family in mind. Granddad Bob and Granddad John (aka Granddad in America) in particular, so Bob&John Knitwear was born! She finds their work ethic and careers so inspiring and loves everything that family means!

    • Designing and knitting products
    • custom or personalised designs.
    Interior Accessories, fashion accessories, and Lowestoft
    • Best Retail Business Award, Ixion Awards 2013
    • Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2013, Ixion Awards
    NR32 3AL Lowestoft
    United Kingdom
    www.bobandjohnknitwear.co.uk/home
