A little shop that started out selling halogen lighting, marked the beginning of a fantastic story of elegant design and a family business that grew far beyond Denmark's borders.

Lotte and Martin Herstal started the business in 1988. At that time there were only these two young entrepreneurs employed in the shop – a lot has happened since then! Today, Herstal has approximately 50 employees and its products are sold in many countries. The continuous development of new products is essential for Herstal, so the company works with a number of talented designers, to make sure that Herstal’s designs remain at the forefront of trends.