Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Herstal A/S
Furniture & Accessories in Odense Sø
Overview 24Projects (24) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Modern study/office
    Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S BathroomLighting
    Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Modern study/office
    +53
    Table Lamps
    Tracks, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Living roomLighting
    Tracks, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Living roomLighting
    Tracks, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Living roomLighting
    +10
    Tracks
    Floor Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Minimalist living room
    Floor Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Dining roomLighting
    Floor Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S BathroomLighting
    +25
    Floor Lamps
    Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S BedroomLighting
    Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S BedroomLighting
    Table Lamps, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Living roomLighting
    +20
    Table Lamps
    Pendants, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Modern dining room
    Pendants, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S KitchenLighting
    Pendants, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Modern dining room
    +10
    Pendants
    Floor Lamps III, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S Modern living room
    Floor Lamps III, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S
    Floor Lamps III, Herstal A/S Herstal A/S
    +10
    Floor Lamps III
    Show all 24 projects

    A little shop that started out selling halogen lighting, marked the beginning of a fantastic story of elegant design and a family business that grew far beyond Denmark's borders.

    Lotte and Martin Herstal started the business in 1988. At that time there were only these two young entrepreneurs employed in the shop – a lot has happened since then!     Today, Herstal has approximately 50 employees and its products are sold in many countries. The continuous development of new products is essential for Herstal, so the company works with a number of talented designers, to make sure that Herstal’s designs remain at the forefront of trends.

    Services
    Designer interior homewares
    Service areas
    Odense SØ
    Address
    Datavej 3
    DK-5220 Odense Sø
    Denmark
    +45-70204420 en.herstal.dk
      Add SEO element