We produce high quality, irresistible ranges of handmade ceramic buttons, brooches, pendant necklaces, earrings, cufflinks and hanging decorations for all occasions. Working from our craft studio in Cornwall, we specialise in bespoke ranges which we have supplied to the V&A Museum, British Library, Natural History Museum, Warner Textile Archive, William Morris Gallery and the Hay Festival Shop among others. Our products make the ideal small gift made entirely in the UK. We supply museum shops, galleries and gift shops. We are always happy to discuss special requirements with our customers and work with them to produce quality items.