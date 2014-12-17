Your browser is out-of-date.

New Wave AV
Home Media Design & Installation in Tonbridge
    Beautiful Kitchen Lighting Project
    Colourful Multi-Media Master Bedroom
    Elegant Whole Home Control System
    Kent Multi Room Audio
    Incredible Loft Cinema Conversion
    ​Amazing Family Cinema Room

    Since formed in 2003 New Wave AV have specialised in the design and installation of smart home automation, multi room audio visual, home cinema and lighting control for every style of property, be it a single room, your whole house or an entire multi dwelling development.

    Services
    • Design and installation
    • smart home automation
    • multi room audio visual
    • Home Cinema
    • lighting control
    • custom programming and support.
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • Essex
    • Kent
    • Sussex
    • London
    Company awards
    1st Pinnacle Control4 dealers in the UK, CEDIA members and have been awarded UK dealer of the year on several occasions and Control4 best whole home installation award 2014.
    Address
    The Old Mill Workshop, Pierce Mill Lane
    TN11 0LA Tonbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1732852500 www.newwaveav.co.uk
