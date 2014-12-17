Since formed in 2003 New Wave AV have specialised in the design and installation of smart home automation, multi room audio visual, home cinema and lighting control for every style of property, be it a single room, your whole house or an entire multi dwelling development.
- Services
- Design and installation
- smart home automation
- multi room audio visual
- Home Cinema
- lighting control
- custom programming and support.
- Service areas
- Surrey
- Essex
- Kent
- Sussex
- London
- Company awards
- 1st Pinnacle Control4 dealers in the UK, CEDIA members and have been awarded UK dealer of the year on several occasions and Control4 best whole home installation award 2014.
- Address
-
The Old Mill Workshop, Pierce Mill Lane
TN11 0LA Tonbridge
United Kingdom
+44-1732852500 www.newwaveav.co.uk