Poetry in movement & balance

In 1953 Christian Flensted made his first mobile to celebrate the christening of his daughter - He cut out three storks, mounted them in two straws, and the Stork Mobile was made… This was the beginning of a beautiful adventure! The firm was founded in 1954. A Flensted Mobile is made from a perfect combination of love, dedication and quality, bringing a unique design into your home - and helping you to unwind at the same time!

60 years of bringing movement and balance to the world

In 2014 we could celebrate 60 years of bringing movement and balance to the world - and we are far from done! We are represented all over the world and take pride in bringing you handmade Danish design for your home, and your heart, at the same time.

Seize the moment - but remember to unwind

In the fast-paced world in which we live, we put a lot of energy into fulfilling our hopes and dreams. In order to do so, we must gather strength and unwind, so that we can fully seize the moment. Observing a mobile can produce various moods, which include excitement, pleasure and inner peace - depending on your mood when observing it. One thing is for certain, it will have the same soothing impact on you as watching a sunset or listening to the birds outside your window. The mobile simply creates inner peace­­­, when it with its graceful and almost therapeutic and calm movements lets you unwind.

Have a moving yet balanced life

Why not treat yourself or your loved ones with a gift that will last a lifetime and bring beauty into any home - and at the same time help you, and your loved ones, to unwind?