DoorTechnik Ltd
Doors in Lincoln
Reviews (5)
    • Fire rated glass screen, DoorTechnik Ltd DoorTechnik Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Fire rated glass screen
    Bespoke Sliding Glass Door, DoorTechnik Ltd DoorTechnik Ltd Minimalist windows & doors
    Bespoke Sliding Glass Door
    Arched top glass door for a house, DoorTechnik Ltd DoorTechnik Ltd Modern windows & doors
    Arched top glass door for a house
    Frameless Glass Doors for Holy Trinity Church, DoorTechnik Ltd DoorTechnik Ltd Modern windows & doors
    Frameless Glass Doors for Holy Trinity Church, DoorTechnik Ltd DoorTechnik Ltd Modern windows & doors
    Frameless Glass Doors for Holy Trinity Church, DoorTechnik Ltd DoorTechnik Ltd Modern windows & doors
    Frameless Glass Doors for Holy Trinity Church

    DoorTechnik design and manufacture high quality, custom built glass doors, steel doors, security doors, acoustic doors, blast doors and fire rated doors in Lincoln, UK.

    At DoorTechnik, we provide our clients with high quality, cost-effective doors for a variety of applications. With expert knowledge of the industry we provide an excellent quality of product, whilst still maintaining competitive pricing.

    Services
    • Glass Doors
    • steel doors
    • security doors
    • fire rated doors
    • acoustic doors
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Lincoln
    Address
    Moor Lane, Thorpe on the Hill
    LN6 9BW Lincoln
    United Kingdom
    +44-1522693522 www.doortechnik.co.uk

    Reviews

    L MW
    about 2 years ago
    Philip Kendall
    Terrible communication, had been promised delivery date, then to be told day before that it was now not being delivered, I had organised fitters for day of delivery, people a door technics should be looking at customers needs not profit. , avoid
    about 5 years ago
    Nick Ling
    We have been using Door Technik to supply us with G15 & G20 steel security door sets for the past 3 years. Their door sets are robust, vandal proof and finished to a very high standard. The lead time for manufacture is far shorter than their competitors and delivery is always prompt. Their correspondence and attention to detail during the design process is very thorough and always ensures a faultless installation.
    over 4 years ago
